Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has moved the Delhi High Court with a defamation suit against Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The suit also names Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and Netflix as respondents. ‘We Laughed About It’: Anya Singh Clarifies Rumours of Being Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani’s Daughter, Claims That Aryan Khan Didn’t Direct Netflix Series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’.

Sameer Wankhede Alleges Netflix Series Damages Reputation

Wankhede claims the series has harmed his personal and professional reputation by portraying him negatively and presenting a misleading image of anti-drug enforcement agencies. “This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions,” Wankhede said.

Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Suit Against Aryan Khan – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Sameer Wankhede Calls Series Malicious and Offensive

The former NCB officer alleges that the show was “deliberately created and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner,” particularly while cases involving him and Aryan Khan are still pending in the Bombay High Court and NDPS Special Court in Mumbai. He added that a sequence in the show where a character makes an obscene gesture while reciting Satyamev Jayate amounts to a “grave and sensitive violation” of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. ‘Truth Will Come Out’: Sameer Wankhede Opens Up on Aryan Khan Drugs Case and Shah Rukh Khan Leaked Chats (Watch Video)

Sameer Wankhede Seeks INR 2 Crore!

Wankhede has also cited provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) claiming that the series seeks to “outrage national sentiment through the use of obscene and offensive material.” He is demanding INR 2 crore in damages, which he said should be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for cancer patients, along with a permanent injunction to restrain the streaming and distribution of the series.

Aryan Khan Casts Sameer Wankhede Lookalike in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ – See Post

aryan khan literally played here by casting sameer wankhede lookalike in the bads of bollywood isn't it..😭 pic.twitter.com/gVsr811Tus — Roj Roj Ke Kalesh (@RojRojKeKalesh) September 18, 2025

Sameer Wankhede Denies Extortion Claims

The suit comes against the backdrop of a CBI case filed in May 2023, which alleged that Wankhede attempted to extort INR 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan during the 2021 cruise ship drugs investigation involving Aryan Khan. Wankhede has denied these allegations, calling them politically motivated and presented text messages with SRK. The Delhi High Court is expected to hear the matter soon. Wankhede maintains that the portrayal in The Ba***ds of Bollywood not only affects his personal reputation but also undermines public faith in institutions tasked with enforcing drug laws.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).