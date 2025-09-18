Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making his much-anticipated entry into the film industry - not as an actor, but as a director. His first series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, premiered on Netflix on September 18. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Kajol Congratulates Aryan Khan, Calls His Series the ‘Only Thing More Awesome’.

Starring Kill fame Lakshya in the lead, The Ba***ds of Bollywood also features Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Saher Bambba, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi. Adding to the excitement are a host of celebrity cameos, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more.

The 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' 'Cameo' Everyone Will Be Talking About

While star power is aplenty in the beginning itself, there’s one 'cameo' in the very first episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood that is sure to set tongues wagging. This moment draws parallels to the infamous 2021 drug cruise incident, which thrust Aryan Khan into national headlines. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Did Comedian Samay Raina’s Bold T-Shirt Take a Dig at Aryan Khan’s 2021 Cruise Drugs Case?

In that real-life case, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a rave raid for alleged possession of banned substances. The operation was led by Sameer Wankhede, the then Mumbai Zonal Director of the NCB, who was initially praised as a crusader against drugs. However, the narrative soon flipped when he faced allegations of bribery and extortion, reportedly demanding a hefty sum from the Khan family. Aryan eventually spent 25 days in prison before being cleared of all charges.

A Fictionalised Dig on Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede Controversy

So, what exactly happens in this eyebrow-raising episode?

During a lavish success party to celebrate the blockbuster run of the first film of the protagonist Aasman Singh (Lakshya), a government vehicle arrives with an officer who bears a striking resemblance to Sameer Wankhede. The end credits simply list him as 'Plain Clothes Officer,' played by Ashish Kumar - but the similarities are hard to miss.

how did Aryan Khan even manage to get a Sameer Wankhede lookalike. This was so hilarious the way he created this parody. I was laughing so hard and rewatched this scene multiple times 😭😭 #TheBadsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/fBOlZ5ExCd — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) September 18, 2025

This fictional officer is portrayed with exaggerated hand gestures and a penchant for shouting, frequently declaring, "We are at war against drugs!" His department is called NCG, though the front shield of his car oddly reads "Non-Governmental…" with the initials 'NGO' also splashed on the car - possibly a continuity error, or perhaps a deliberate satirical touch. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan–Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn–Kajol and Other B-Town Celebs Arrive in Style for Aryan Khan’s Big Day (Watch Video).

The officer targets only Bollywood celebrities at the party, ignoring others — even sparing a DJ caught smoking a joint. He eventually arrests a star kid for drug use, shouting "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs), a phrase Sameer Wankhede had said to the media after Aryan Khan's bail had been rejected once, and then muttering "Ye Bollywood wale bhi na" ("These Bollywood folks...") as he escorts him away. In a cheeky final moment, the DJ flips off the departing officers'

We got the message, Aryan, we really do!

If the message wasn't clear enough, the episode even ends with Manish Chaudhari's character, producer Freddy Sodawallah, looking at the camera, while on a call with Aasman, and saying, "Say NO to Drugs!" Quite cheeky!

