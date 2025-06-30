In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed six times by an intruder in January 2025 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The incident took place late at night when a thief broke into their apartment, Satguru Sharan. He was later rushed to Lilavati Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. His elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a caretaker accompanied him to the hospital. The intruder, identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam, is currently in police custody. Now, Saif Ali Khan's actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about the incident and revealed how it affected her physically and emotionally. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Auto Driver Who Dropped Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Near Actor’s Building Identified Him As He Paid Double Fare; Chargesheet Reveals Shocking Details.

Kareena Kapoor Breaks Silence on Husband Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident

In an interview with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Kareena Kapoor opened up about husband Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident for the first time. The actress said, "I am still kind of struggling with what it does to see someone there in your child's room. In Mumbai, you can never really hear about such incidents. It is very common in the US. In Mumbai, we have never really heard about such incidents. We have still not come to terms 100 per cent. At least I haven't. I was very anxious for the first couple of months. It was very difficult to sleep and get back to the person with the kind of normalcy."

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

When asked how she deals with the traumatic experience from the incident, the Crew actress said, "With time, I realised that the memory fades more and more. It's there in your heart. Its like death." She said that it has been a tough journey due to the fear and anxiety, and being a mother of two. Kareena Kapoor revealed that she is grateful that they are safe.

The actress also shared a sweet reaction from her younger son Jehangir, who feels that his father, Saif, is Batman or Iron Man. Talking about it, Bebo said, "We are definitely stronger as a unit. I hope that my boys will grow up being a different kind of resilient because they have kind of seen their father being attacked. My little one still says 'My father is Batman and Iron Man. He can take on anyone.' That’s the way he looks at it." Kareena shared that she feels the unfortunate incident has shown her kids a reality of the world, which will in some way prepare them for the future. Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood by Sharing Nostalgic Throwbacks From Her Debut Film ‘Refugee’ With Abhishek Bachchan (See Post).

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Full Interview With Barkha Dutt

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan s gearing up for her debut collaboration with Mollywood actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran (L2: Empuraan) in Daayra. The movie will be helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).