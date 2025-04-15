Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his home in Mumbai's Bandra in January. The Bollywood actor was stabbed multiple times by the intruder at his home where Khan lived with his family. After the shocking incident, an auto-rickshaw driver became a key witness in the case. The police have now submitted a detailed 1,613-page chargesheet outlining the plot executed by the accused, Shariful Islam. It includes the testimony of an auto-rickshaw driver named Dhananjay Chaini, who unknowingly transported the accused near the crime scene nearly 12 hours before the incident. He revealed that Shariful paid him double the fare. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Shariful Islam’s Fingerprints Fail To Match Samples Collected From Actor’s Bandra Residence.

Man Who Attacked Saif Ali Khan Paid Extra to Auto Driver Ahead of Incident

According to the chargesheet, on January 15, auto rickshaw driver Dhananjay Chaini picked up Shariful Islam from the Bandra railway station and dropped him near the Bollywood actor's residence. Chaini had told the authorities during the investigation that he clearly remembered that specific passenger because Shariful had paid him double the fare. This unusual act etched his image in the auto driver's memory.

Chaini said that he dropped Shariful in a narrow valley near Saif's Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan Apartments, nearly 12 hours before the attack. CCTV footage also confirmed Shariful scouting the area around 1 p.m. Over the next few hours, he was captured on multiple cameras in the neighbourhood locations. Surveillance footage from the sixth floor of Saif's building captured Shariful going up the stairs. An hour later, he was seen descending. Around 3:40 AM, the attacker was spotted running away from a neighbourhood building to the actor's residence.

In the following hours, he was spotted at various locations in Mumbai - starting at 7:04 AM at Bandra Link Road and later in Worli by 10:05 AM. The chargesheet also recalled a statement from the accused, Shariful’s uncle Haziful Shekaut Sheikh, who said that Shariful was kicked out of their home in West Bengal in July 2024 for stealing INR 1000 from his wallet. He later fled to Kolkata, where he was involved in another theft that funded his trip to Mumbai. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police File 1000-Page Chargesheet Against Accused Shariful Islam in Bandra Court.

According to the chargesheet, it was revealed that some of the fingerprints taken from Saif Ali Khan's residence after the incident did not match with the accused. According to reports, out of the 20 samples sent to CID's Fingerprint Bureau for checking, 19 did not match with that of the accused.

