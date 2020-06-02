Sunny Leone Feeding A Giraffe From Her Hands Wins Our Hearts In These Trying Times (Watch Video)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is one super active celebrity on social media. From photos to videos, the actress never fails to impress her fan. Earlier this month, she along with her kids and hubby flew to Los Angeles for the safety of their little munchkins. However, even away from India, Sunny does not keep calm and frequently keeps her social media timeline updated. And now her latest Instagram video is all about helping the wildlife. While currently, the United States is facing two grim situations which are the coronavirus and George Floyd's death, Leona was seen supporting a wildlife centre. Sunny Leone Shows How She's Practising Social Distancing and Enjoying the Beauty Of Nature in Los Angeles (View Pic).

In the video shared by the actress, she can be seen wearing a mask and feeding a giraffe. "Felt so blessed we could support this wildlife learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible," she captioned her post. The actress was accompanied by her husband and kids. Well, these are tough times and even little help means a lot. Sunny Leone: Let's Celebrate the Diva's Birthday With 6 of Her Awesome Dance Numbers (Watch Video).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Latest Video Below:

Sunny hubby Daniel shared a few glimpses from the wildlife centre and wrote, "Amazing experience at the Wildlife learning center helping animals return to the wild !!! Total respect for the immense knowledge they have !!!" From the moment, the Bollywood babe shared the video online, fans are praising her good deed. Stay tuned!