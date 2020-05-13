Sunny Leone: Let's Celebrate the Diva's Birthday With 6 of Her Awesome Dance Numbers (Watch Video)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Sunny Leone turns 39 years old on May 13, 2020. The actress made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry when she entered the Bigg Boss 5 house as a wild card contestant. She is one of the rare BB contestants who actually managed to get incredible work after the reality show. She has starred in some hit movies, starred in a semi-biographical web-series, launched her makeup and perfume line and featured in some of the most awesome songs ever. Sunny Leone Workout and Diet: Fitness Mantra That Keeps The Gorgeous Actress in Perfect Shape at 39 (Watch Videos).

Talking about landing Laila Main Laila, the song that featured her opposite, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny has said, "I am extremely fortunate that Shah Rukh Khan asked me to do this song. This is the biggest opportunity ever since I have come to India. I know people love this song. So, I am extremely nervous if people would like what they see in the song. I want to reach those expectations that such a star and such a big production house wants from me." Let us have a look at 6 of the coolest dance numbers featuring the actress. Sunny Leone and Husband Daniel Weber Enjoy a Date Night Amid Lockdown and the Venue is Extra Special! (View Pic)

Laila Main Laila (Raees)

The song by Ram Sampat features in Shah Rukh Khan's film. Yes, we got to see SRK and Sunny Leone shake a leg together, thanks to this song. It still remains of the only few well-made song remakes in Bollywood. Sunny's dance moves were killer.

Deo Deo (PSV Garuda Vega)

If you are from the Northern part of India, chances are high you did not listen to this Southern masala number.

Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2)

This song by Meet Bros needs no introduction. The song helped Sunny further her career in Bollywood and actually made her the go-to girl for special numbers in Bollywood.

Pink Lips (Hate Story 2)

The song reunited Meet Bros with Sunny Leone. The song did not match up to the success of Baby Doll, but was quite a banger nevertheless.

Saiyaan Superstar (Ek Paheli Leela)

Sunny danced to this Indo-western kinda number with utmost oomph. Composed by Amaal Malik, the song was crooned by Tulsi Kumar.

Paani Wala Dance (Kuch Kuch Locha Hai)

Ikka, Shraddha Pandit & Arko sang the cool dance numbers. It is still a hit on TikTok.

So, those were our favourite numbers featuring Sunny Leone. We are looking forward to more such numbers in the future, that do justice to her charisma. Happy birthday, Sunny Leone.