While the pandemic has been causing a stir in our lives and most activities remain restricted, actress Sunny Leone has been having a gala time in Los Angeles. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with her fun antics and it has been a joy to watch her pull pranks on husband Daniel Weber as well as take her kids to amazing outings amid this time. The actress recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her husband from the beach. The couple as always looked amazing as they were seen spending quality time together. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Take Their Kids On an Informative Tour to the Fire Station As They Learn Fire Safety Lessons.

While Sunny left for US amid COVID-19 lockdown in India, she has maintained that she will be back once the situation is better in India. In the meantime, the actress has been having a gala time in the US. In her latest post, she also sent out Independence Day wishes for India. Sharing a picture from the beach where she is seen a casual tee and shorts while Daniel was seen in his swimming pants, the actress wrote, "Happy Independence Day India! Beach time with @dirrty99."Raksha Bandhan 2020: Sunny Leone's Daughter Nisha Kaur Weber Celebrates Rakhi Festival With Brothers Asher and Noah (View Cute Pics).

View this post on Instagram Happy Independence Day India! Beach time with @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 16, 2020 at 12:37am PDT

Recently, Sunny shot for a music video while in US and spoke about following safety precautions. She said, "We were very good. I made sure that everybody had proper masks and the studio itself had very strict guidelines." The actress while in India was seen doing everything from painting to hosting a web show.

