Sunny Leone has been making the most of this quarantine time as she has been spending time with her family. The actress flew to LA a few months back and has been practising social distancing there. Sunny and her family have been spending this time take their kids to outings such as to the farm, beach and the recent one was to a fire station. Looks like Daniel and Sunny wanted to teach their little ones, Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah and Asher Singh Weber some important life lessons and inform them about fire safety regulations and hence the family recently had an informational tour at a fire station. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Sunny Leone's Daughter Nisha Kaur Weber Celebrates Rakhi Festival With Brothers Asher and Noah (View Cute Pics).

Sunny took to Instagram to share a picture from their visit and it is an adorable one as the kids are seen wearing the adorable firemen hats. Sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!!" It looked Sunny and the kids had fun tour at the fire station and were all smiles as they posed together. #ChallengeAccepted: Sunny Leone Takes Part In The Women Empowerment Trend, Shares A Stunning Monochrome Picture On Instagram!

Check Out the Post Here:

A few days ago, the festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated and Sunny Leone too took to Instagram to take us through the festivities at their home as Nisha tied rakhis to brothers Noah and Asher. Sharing the adorable pictures, Sunny wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there! Love @dirrty99 Nisha, Asher and Noah and ME!"

