Sushant Singh Rajput Cleared All Payments Of His Staff Three Days Before His Demise

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 01:14 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo credit: Facebook)
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left us all shaken. We have started re-evaluating our feelings and those of others. Many are even calling up their friends with anxiety history to ask of they are okay. Meanwhile, Police investigation on the death is on. As per a report on Mid-Day, Sushant had cleared the dues of all the member of his staff and also revealed that going further, he may not be able to provide for them anymore. Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Offered SSR 4 Films, Contrary To The Case Filed Against The Filmmaker? (Read Details)
One of the managers of Sushant told the cops that he cleared the dues three days before his death. One of his servants seconded the statement as well saying, "Aapne humara humesha dhyaan rakha hai, aap aise mat boliye, humlog kuchh na kuchh kar lenge." That says a lot about the financial difficulties he could have been facing. 
The report also mentions about a Rs 14 crore contract that he was supposed to sign for a web series. The daily quoted a source saying that this project was facilitated by his former manager Disha Salian. But Police revealed that they had only spoken twice about a project in March. Salian's death shook him. He secluded himself from the rest, as told by the manager. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

