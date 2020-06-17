Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Offered SSR 4 Films, Contrary To The Case Filed Against The Filmmaker? (Read Details)

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 17, 2020 09:59 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Offered SSR 4 Films, Contrary To The Case Filed Against The Filmmaker? (Read Details)
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, leaving his fans as well as fraternity people in a state of shock. The actor who was just 34 was reportedly suffering from depression. This piece of news brought a whole new discussion on Twitter where Bollywood biggies are held responsible for the actor's death. If the online accusations were not enough, then recently a case was lodged against filmmakers-producers Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor and actor-producer Salman Khan with regards to the actor's death. As reported by ANI, the case is filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court

And Ojha has alleged that 'Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.' Now, as per a report on ETimes TV, it states that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had initially offered Sushant four films but things could not materialise between the two due to date issues.

In a statement, a source said, “Many people in the industry are expressing their grief and not many know that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were quite fond of each other as well as their work. In fact, not once but 4 times working together was on the cards for them, SLB had offered him 4 films, but due to date issues, things didn’t materialise.” Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Will Investigate Professional Rivalry Angle, Reveals Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

“And not just SLB, but even Ekta Kapoor and Sushant had lots of mutual admiration for each other. Ekta was not just his close friend, but also a huge admirer of his craft, in fact, she has time and again praised Sushant for his talent and had offered him several projects," the source added.

According to earlier reports, the late actor often felt like an outsider as he was not part of any so-called camp. This unwelcomed gesture by his own fraternity people made him depressed which finally resulted into him taking the extreme step. Apparently, cops are also investigating this rivalry angle. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ekta Kapoor Karan Johar Nepotism RIP Sushant Singh Rajput Salman Khan Sanjay Leele Bhansali SLB Sudhir Kumar Ojha Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Sushant Singh Rajput no more
