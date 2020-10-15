Mumbai, October 15: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday said it has not reached a conclusion in the case. The CBI also rejected media reports claiming the central agency has completed its probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The premier agency reiterated the investigation in the matter is underway. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Anil Deshmukh Announces Probe Into 'Conspiracy to Defame Maharashtra Police', Demands Apology From Devendra Fadnavis After AIIMS Panel Rules Out Murder.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous," the agency said in a statement. Multiple media outlets recently reported that the CBI has wrapped up its investigation and would submit a closure report soon. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Lawyer Writes to CBI Regarding the ‘Faulty’ AIIMS Report.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police had initially conducted an investigation and called the actor's death a case of suicide. Later the case was handed over to the CBI on the request of the Bihar government. Sushant's father had registered an FIR in connection with his death in Patna.

During the course of the investigation, the CBI had approached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to seek medico-legal opinion on the autopsy report of the late actor. A panel of experts was formed which has ruled out a murder angle.

Sushant's death sparked off a huge political furore and triggered the biggest probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, which led to the arrest of 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty. She has been granted bail even as the Narcotics Control Bureau continues its investigation.

