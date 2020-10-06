Mumbai, October 6: Days after the AIIMS panel ruled out murder angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said an investigation will be launched into "the conspiracy to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra police". Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Anil Deshmukh also demanded an apology from former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for "defaming the state". Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Over 80,000 Fake Accounts Were Created to Discredit Our Probe, Say Mumbai Police.

Deshmukh said Mumbai police’s crime branch and cyber-crime branch of the Maharashtra police will conduct a probe into the alleged conspiracy to defame the state government, Hindustan Times reported. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police, which called the actor's death a case of suicide, had been accused of a "cover-up". Later the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI contacted the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to seek medico-legal opinion on the autopsy report of the late actor. A panel of experts was formed which has ruled out a murder angle. Citing a report by Michigan State University on social media campaign over Rajput’s death, Deshmukh alleged BJP hatched the conspiracy to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra police.

"The study report has stated that SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput) case study reveals the BJP’s hand in hatching the conspiracy theory in the case, the state Home Minister was quoted as saying. He added a few TV channels were at the forefront of this conspiracy. Rajput's death sparked off a huge political furore and triggered the biggest probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, which led to the arrest of 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty.

