As ANI reports, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain a PIL which sought a CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14 and his cause of death has been ascertained as suicide. Yet another report on TOI's Twitter handled reads 'SC says PIL petitioner Alka Priya has no locus standi in the matter. "The Mumbai police is probing the matter. If you want you can go before the Bombay HC and seek appropriate relief," bench headed by CJI S A Bobde said while dismissing the PIL'.Sushant Singh Rajput Case Getting Murkier, Better if CBI Steps In:Mayawati

Many of Sushant's fans have been asking for CBI's inclusion in the death probe as they feel something is not right here. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty on Instagram posted about seeking CBI's help in his death probe. She had addressed her post to Amit Shah and sought help in the investigation too. But SC it seems didn't see much merit in the PIL.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a PIL seeking Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Bollywood actor #SushantSinghRajput's death case. pic.twitter.com/HpINTj8rsU — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Here are some more deets on the matter...

SC says PIL petitioner Alka Priya has no locus standi in the matter. "The Mumbai police is probing the matter. If you want you can go before the Bombay HC and seek appropriate relief," bench headed by CJI S A Bobde said while dismissing the PIL.#SushantSinghRajputCase — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 30, 2020

Recently, a Mumbai Mirror report revealed that the Forensics had ruled out any possibility of foul play in Sushant's death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).