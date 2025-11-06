Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, once again delivered an inspiring and heartwarming episode. The quiz show, known for its blend of knowledge, suspense, and emotion, welcomed UPSC aspirant Vikas Singh Pawar from New Delhi to the hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Tutor Shailesh Choudhary’s Dream of Opening an Education Institute Hits a Roadblock With THIS Tough Question Worth INR 12.5 Lakh – Can You Answer It?

Vikas Impresses Big B With Smart Gameplay on ‘KBC 17’

Vikas started his game with confidence and intelligence, quickly winning over Big B and the audience with his sharp answers and calm composure. His journey on the show was a perfect mix of focus and strategy. As he crossed one milestone after another, Amitabh Bachchan praised his presence of mind and humility.

Vikas Pawar Quits at INR 1 Crore Question

Reaching the INR 50 lakh question, Vikas showcased remarkable reasoning skills. However, when faced with the INR 1 crore question, he chose to play it safe rather than risk it all. The question that could have made him a crorepati was: Which army officer, who shares his name with a former British Prime Minister, is often credited with inventing the game of snooker in Jabalpur?The options were: A) Neville Chamberlain B) Winston Churchill C) Alec Douglas-Home D) Harold Macmillan. Though Vikas had a strong hunch about the answer, he decided to quit after careful consideration. Amitabh Bachchan appreciated his wise decision, saying it was better to walk away with dignity than to lose everything in doubt. His parents, watching proudly, agreed with his choice.

Vikas Pawar Wins INR 50 Lakh

After quitting, Big B asked Vikas to guess the correct answer and he confidently said Option A) Neville Chamberlain, which turned out to be absolutely correct. The moment was filled with applause and smiles, as Amitabh Bachchan congratulated him for his intellect and presence of mind. Vikas Singh Pawar walked away with INR 50 lakh, but more importantly, he won hearts with his knowledge, composure and respect for the game.

Watch ‘KBC 17’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

