A picture of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has been doing rounds on social media in which he is seen lying on a hospital bed. Reports suggest that he has been admitted at Asian Hospital, a super-specialty hospital in Faridabad, after suffering from heart issue. Ever since this picture has hit the internet fans are praying for his speedy recovery. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father KK Singh Files Complaint Against Late Actor’s Psychiatrist for Disclosing Medical Condition.

Netizens, who are demanding for justice from authorities over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, have put up posts that they need to solve the case at the earliest as it is now taking a toll on the late actor’s father’s health. Some of the posts shared by netizens read, “CBI please declare the conclusion or please update what's the status of SSR case to the family atleast. @itsSSR father is having heart issue due to stress. Hope you will do the needful.” Another post read, “Wishing uncle a speedy recovery.. Offcourse it's been 6 months already ! First he lost his young son and now is waiting eagerly for CBI to give him atleast his Undue Justice !! I trust our Law enforcement agencies and believe in their Righteousness!”

Sushant's father is the main complainant in the FIR registered in Patna, the document on which the CBI inquest is based. He is now having heart issues and hospitalised. The stress is taking its toll. CBI should soon declare their conclusion for the sake of this elderly gentleman. pic.twitter.com/I9dvcpcMHU — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) December 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. The actor reportedly died by suicide and on July 25 the late actor’s family lodged an FIR report with police in Patna and accused SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others of abetment of suicide. The Bollywood actor’s father and other family members have been fighting for justice since then. We wish SSR’s father a speedy recovery!

