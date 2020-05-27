Sushmita Sen Works Out With Her ‘Tough Guy’ Rohman Shawl and It Flaunts Their Balanced Relationship (Watch Video)

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is an inspiration to many. From being a stylish star, single mother to also a social media babe, the lady wears many titles like a true diva. Besides all these things mentioned, it's her workout session with beau Rohman Shawl that grabs the maximum attention. And guess what, she recently shared a video of herself balancing it out with her guy and it's inspiring to the 't'. The clip sees the two indulging in an exercise session which requires trust and ofcourse mutual strength. Just incase, you have still not watched it, do it now. Sushmita Sen Overcame Addison's Disease: Everything to Know About the Rare and Life-Threatening Condition Where Your Body Stops Making the Stress-Hormone Cortisol.

In the video, Rohman can be seen balancing Sushmita on his thighs as the pair practise some stretching routines. However simple the yoga postures might look, but it's damn difficult and requires muscle strength to perform the act. Also, more than that it's the communication of the two from within is what matters here. “I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl ‘A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust’ How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness I love you guys!! #fly,” Sushmita's post caption read. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Have a Romantic Work-Out Session During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

Check Out Sushmita and Rohman's Video Below:

Meanwhile, Rohman also shared the same video on his Instagram and tagged Sushmita as his strength. Also, if you follow Sen on YouTube, it was recently when the actress had shared a clip titled 'Courage' which saw her entire family working out doing pilates and more. FYI, Sush and Rohman have been seeing each other from the past two years. Stay tuned!