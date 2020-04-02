Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Have a Romantic Work-Out Session During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics)

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood is dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown in their own ways. While are some find cooking therapeutic, others work out to their heart's content. Sushmita Sen is home quarantining with her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. She posted a series of pictures while doing some exercise with her beau, which is indeed romantic. Not just that, the Main Hoon Na actress also shared a spiritual note with those snaps. Sushmita Sen Cheers For The Human Spirit During The Coronavirus Scare (View Pic).

The former Miss Universe wrote, "Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!sending love & healing energies to the world!!!." Check out the snap below.

Sushmita and Rohman

Meanwhile, B-town is also sharing how they are doing their bit to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. Most of them have contributed a certain amount to the PM-Cares fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. The amount from these funds will be utilized for the essential service providers and also the affected daily wage workers.

Such posts are like a breath of fresh air. Amid the constant negative updates on the pandemic, such little notes bring out some optimism. The fans are always in love with them and the couple!