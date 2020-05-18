Sushmita Sen Overcame Addison's Disease: Everything to Know About the Rare and Life-Threatening Condition Where Your Body Stops Making the Stress-Hormone Cortisol

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You must have read that the stress hormone cortisol increases the blood pressure and suppresses functions like growth, digestion, our natural immune response and reproduction. But what happens when your body stops making this stress hormone? You will be free of all the potential stress-related problems, right? Wrong! The stress hormone cortisol is not undeniably bad for you. Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen knows what happens when the body stops making cortisol. She revealed about her cortisol-free existence until a couple of years ago and her fight against Addison's disease.

What is Addison's Disease?

Also known as acute adrenal insufficiency, adrenaline crisis can be a life-threatening condition where adrenal gland stops producing cortisol. Early diagnosis and management can improve patient’s life and impact survival. An injury to the pituitary glands can lead to this condition where the adrenaline glands experience a highly stressful situation. Severe dehydration and trauma to the adrenal gland can also lead to this condition. From Loss of Libido to Acne, Here's How Stress Messes with Your Body When It Goes Unmanaged for Too Long!

What are The Signs of Addison's Disease?

Acute adrenal insufficiency can be difficult to diagnose. Patients may experience abdominal pain, low blood pressure that is unresponsive to vasopressor agents, increased heart rate, pigmentation on the skin, rashes, loss of vision and consciousness. Here's How Stress Hormone Prevents Blood Cancer.

How is Addison's Disease Treated?

While the emergency steroid can be a lifesaver for the patient, it is essential to find the underlying cause for adrenal crisis. In the former Miss Universe’s case, neither the cause nor her recovery became clear. Aggressive Children Have High Testosterone and Cortisol Levels Says New Study.

The former Miss Universe had to take steroids every eight hours to survive for as long as she lived. However, she revealed that she fought the condition with her determination and nunchaku workout sessions. If you did not already know, Nunchaku is a martial arts weapon with two sticks connected with a short chain or rope, traditionally used in the Okinawan style.