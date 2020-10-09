Actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared pictures from her Maldives trip, with sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu. Taapsee took to her verified Instagram account to stunning photographs of her "much-needed getaway". She has flooded Instagram Stories with beautiful photographs from her vacation. Taapsee Pannu Shares Stunning Photo from Her Maldives Vacation and We Love the Serene Backdrop of Ocean
In one photo, posted on Thursday evening, Taapsee is seen relaxing on a hammock at the beach. "#My 2 favourite times of the day... dawn and dusk. And this trip is making me feel I can never have enough of it. #Maldives #Holiday," captioned the actress. Taapsee Pannu Shares Mesmerising Picture From Her Maldives Vacation (View Pic)
What a View!
While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally! #Holiday #Maldives #OnADietPlan #TajExotica #FloatingBreakfast
Smiling Taapsee
One for such beautiful corners ❤️ #Maldives #Holiday #TajExotica
Enjoying the Calmness
A Sunkissed Photo
The actress also shared a video on Instagram Story where she is seen making sand art designed as a fish on the beach, with sister Shagun In another video, Taapsee's sister Evania can be seen strolling on the beach with her feet dipped in water. Taapsee will next be seen in the films "Haseen Dillruba", "Shabaash Mithu" and "Rashmi Rocket".
