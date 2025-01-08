Vishal's Madha Gaja Raja is finally set to release on January 12, 2024, after spending over a decade in limbo. Directed by Sundar C, this action-comedy entertainer had wrapped up shooting back in 2013. However, due to prolonged financial troubles, the film couldn't see the light of day until now. Over the years, many changes have taken place within the cast of Madha Gaja Raja. Santhanam, who plays Vishal's comic sidekick in the film, has since transitioned from comedian roles to pursuing a career as a lead actor. Sadly, actors like Manivannan, Manobala, and Cheenu Mohan, who were part of the project, have passed away. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, one of the two female leads, was a relative newcomer at the time. Today, she is married and known for delivering powerful supporting performances. ‘Madha Gaja Raja’: Actor Vishal’s Shaking Hands and Emotional Speech at Pre-Release Event Leave Fans Deeply Concerned About His Health (Watch Video)

Interestingly, Varalaxmi only came on board after Taapsee Pannu, one of the original choices for the female lead, backed out. Taapsee, who was a prominent face in Tamil cinema during the early 2010s, was initially signed to play one of the two heroines. However, due to production delays, she exited the project, citing scheduling conflicts. This was later confirmed by actress Khushboo Sundar - Sundar C’s wife - on X (then known as Twitter). Taapsee also addressed her departure on social media at the time.

For Taapsee, the loss of Madha Gaja Raja didn’t prove to be a setback. She went on to establish herself in Bollywood, taking on several powerful roles. Meanwhile, Anjali was cast as the other female lead.

Watch the Trailer of 'Madha Gaja Raja':

Interestingly, when Madha Gaja Raja was first conceptualised, it was intended to feature just one heroine, with actress Karthika Nair signed for the role. However, the script underwent multiple revisions, eventually becoming a two-heroine project. This change reportedly led to Karthika walking out of the film, as it no longer aligned with the project she had originally agreed to. ‘Madha Gaja Raja’ Press Meet: Vishal Attends Event Amidst Illness, Fans Praise His Dedication (Watch Video).

The film also features former cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh, Nithin Satya, John Kokken, and Munna Simon. Bollywood star Sonu Sood plays the antagonist. In a curious coincidence, Sonu’s action-thriller Fateh, which also marks his directorial debut, is releasing just two days earlier, on January 10, 2024.

