Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday offered a glimpse of her new apartment. She shared it has been a challenge to ready the apartment during pandemic-hit 2020, but she is now all set for housewarming. "It's been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. Income Tax Department Issues Official Statement in Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap’s IT Raid Row; Finds Income Discrepancy Worth Rs 650 Crore.

It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck," Taapsee wrote in an Instagram post along with a picture shot at her new apartment. Taapsee Pannu Takes a Dig at Finance Minister After Recent Income Tax Raid; Kangana Ranaut Replies ‘You Will Always Remain Sasti.

This comes just a few days after the Income Tax (IT) department carried out massive operations against Taapsee Pannu and several Bollywood personalities including filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Phantom Films.

