Taapsee Pannu's Grandmother Passes Away; The Actress Shares A Picture From A Gurudwara

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu's paternal grandmother passes away and the actress is grieving. She has shared a picture from the inside of a Gurudwara where her grandmother's picture is kept. She writes, "The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever... Biji ❤️" It is always difficult to deal with a death in the family and more so if they are grandparents. We have so many memories with them. All that makes it difficult to say goodbye. Taapsee Pannu Shares a Cute Childhood Picture With Sister Shagun, Says ‘We Are The Only Constant That Change Couldn’t Affect’

Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati sent her love on her Instagram post and a few others too.

Recently, after Rishi Kapoor's demise, Taapsee wrote a heartfelt note for her Mulk-costar. Sharing a picture from the film, the actress had written, "My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave has never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying, there was so much love that one couldn't help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being 'brutally' honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I'm sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face."