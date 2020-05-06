Taapsee Pannu Shares a Cute Childhood Picture With Sister Shagun, Says 'We Are The Only Constant That Change Couldn’t Affect' 

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine has forced everyone stuck at home to take a trip down memory lane and enjoy those old pictures. Throwbacks have suddenly become common and it's not just netizens but even celebrities who have been posting a lot of old snaps these days. Actress Taapsee Pannu has been doing so since a while now. After sharing throwback pictures from the sets of her film with directors and co-stars, the Thappad star recently gave us a glimpse of her childhood too with an adorable picture. Taapsee Pannu Pens a Heartfelt Instagram Post for Her Mulk Co-Star Rishi Kapoor on His Demise, Says ‘Sir Humaari Hat-Trick Reh Gayi'.

Taapsee took to Instagram to share one of the most adorable pictures ever featuring her and her younger sister Shagun Pannu.In the picture, Taapsee is seen holding her little sister on her lap and is all smiles. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Coz she has grown up too much... n so has my urge to hold her. The awkward look on her face stays the same n the excitement in my eyes is intact! Basically we r the only constant that change couldn’t affect." The actress also shared another picture along with this where the sisters are seen recreating the picture. Taapsee further wrote, "My favourite pose to get a picture clicked with puchi stays the same!" Taapsee Pannu Says She Has Been a Rebel Since Childhood.

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Post Here:

Taapsee's adorable post received a lot of love from her colleagues including Dia Mirza, Jackky Bhagnani among others. The sisters have been quarantining together and have been posting some cute stuff on their Instagram. On the work front, Taapsee was recently seen in the much-loved Thappad that is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The actress' upcoming projects include the Mithali Raj biopic, Rashmi Rocket among others.