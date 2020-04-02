Tanishaa Mukerji’s Heartwarming Birthday Wish to Brother-In-Law Ajay Devgn Is Unmissable (View Pics)

Tanishaa Mukerji, Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

National Film Award-winning actor, Ajay Devgn, has turned a year older today (April 2). It is his 51st birthday and from fans to near and dear ones, all have been extending birthday wishes to the actor across social media platforms. But the one who has grabbed our attention with a lovely birthday post for the superstar of Bollywood, is Tanishaa Mukerji, sister of Kajol. Ajay Devgn Birthday: 5 Much-Loved Roles of The Actor That One Should Definitely Watch!

Tanishaa Mukerji has extended a lovely message and also shared intriguing pics of brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on this special day. And since everyone is practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, she has wished her Superhero Brother-In-Law ‘a lovely quarantine birthday’. Tanishaa’s message for Devgn read, “Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit) #superhero brother in law! @ajaydevgn”.

Checkout The Post And The Pics Here

Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit😉) #superhero brother in law! @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/jStiLqp3rt — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) April 1, 2020

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the blockbuster flick, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film was directed by Om Raut. Even the director has extended birthday wishes to the actor by sharing a BTS pic from the sets of Tanhaji. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Mr. Devgn. Wish you a healthy, wealthy and super stylish year ahead.” Ajay Devgn Pledges To Donate Rs 51 Lakh for Industry Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Om Raut’s Birthday Post For Ajay Devgn

Owing to COVID-19 outbreak, it is obvious that Ajay Devgn would not be having any grand celebrations. The actor has donated Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees in order to support the daily wage workers from the film industry.