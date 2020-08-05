Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain seemed to have finally made their relationship insta-official in the cutest manner on a special day. Aadar celebrates his birthday on August 5 and to wish him, girlfriend Tara Sutaria shared an adorable post wishing him for the same and also called him her 'favourite person'.Not only this, but whilst wishing her boyfriend, Tara Sutaria quoted the iconic quote from Beethoven's letters to his 'Immortal Beloved', thus confirming their relationship.Not only this, but whilst wishing her boyfriend, Tara Sutaria quoted the iconic quote from Beethoven's letters to his 'Immortal Beloved', thus confirming their relationship. Did Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Confirm About Their Relationship? View Post.

After months of speculations, fans can now rejoice as Tara and Aadar have confirmed their relationship. The Student Of the Year 2 actress wished her beau with a lovely throwback picture of them and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain." Not just this, Aadar responding to Tara's sweet post, commented saying, "I love you."

If this cute wish was any less, Tara's sister, Pia Sutaria also wished Aadar with an adorable snap of the trio and wrote, "It’s a Sutaria Sandwich!!! Happy birthday to this absolute star."Tara Sutaria Steps Out for a Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Aadar Jain (View Pics).

Check Out Tara Sutaria's Post Here:

Check Out Pia Sutaria's Post Here:

While paparazzi had spotted Tara and Aadar hanging out together at several occasions, the duo had not confirmed their relationship. Back in 2019, speaking about her frequent outings with Aadar, Sutaria had said, "It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends." Her latest proof though with a love-filled wish for Aadar has now finally made their relationship insta-official!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).