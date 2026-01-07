Kannada superstar Yash, widely known for his role in the KGF franchise, has officially announced the cancellation of his annual birthday meet-and-greet scheduled for January 8. The actor, who turns 40 tomorrow, cited intense production commitments for his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, as the primary reason for his absence. ‘Toxic’: Yash Unveils Rukmini Vasanth’s Stylish FIRST Look As Mellisa From Geetu Mohandas’ Upcoming Gangster Film (View Poster).

Yash Cancels Birthday Fan Meet

In a heartfelt message shared on social media on Wednesday, Yash addressed his global fanbase, acknowledging their patience and the long wait to see him in person. He explained that his "complete focus" is currently on the final stages of Toxic to ensure the film meets its scheduled theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

"I am truly aware of how eagerly you have been waiting to see me over the past few years," Yash wrote. "I genuinely wanted to make it happen this year... but I am completely focused on completing the film. Because of this, I won’t be able to meet you in person just yet."

Yash on Not Meeting Fans on His 40th Birthday – View Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

A Birthday Gift for Fans

While the physical meet-and-greet is off the table, the makers of Toxic have planned a digital celebration. A first-look teaser for the film is set to be unveiled tomorrow, January 8, at 10:10 AM.

The film, directed by National Award-winner Geetu Mohandas, is described as a high-stakes "fairy tale for grown-ups" and marks Yash’s return to the screen after a three-year hiatus following the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2.

Despite the actor's request to skip the gathering, the city of Bengaluru has already transformed into a tribute to the "Rocking Star." Fans have executed a first-of-its-kind "metro takeover," decorating Bengaluru Metro trains with posters and stills from the actor’s career. Large hoardings and digital displays have also been erected across major intersections in the city. ‘Toxic’: Tara Sutaria Looks Stunning As Rebecca in FIRST Look From Her Upcoming Gangster Film With Yash and Geetu Mohandas (View Poster).

More About ‘Toxic’

Toxic is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi. The project is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, aiming for a massive pan-India and international release. The film is currently in its final leg of shooting in Bengaluru.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Yash). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 10:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).