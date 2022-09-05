September 5, every year is celebrated as Teacher’s Day. Our gurus have played a significant role in our lives. Right from making us socially aware to imparting right knowledge, they’ve shaped our future for good. And to honour the contribution of these selfless figures, we have this special day dedicated to them. Having said that, over the years, not only in real life, but also on reel, we’ve seen many films showcasing the student-teacher bond in quite an heartwarming way. Teachers’ Day 2022: Super 30, Hichki, Taare Zameen Par – 5 Hindi Movies That Showcase Strong Bonds Between Teachers and Students.

Be it the monochrome era or now, Bollywood has always celebrated mentors in movies with utmost respect. And so, on this occasion of Teacher’s Day 2022, here are some of the Hindi melodies that are simply gold. Check it out. Teachers’ Day 2022 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Ways To Celebrate This Day Marking Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birth Anniversary.

Ichak Dana Beechak Dana

Starring the supreme Nargis and sung by the one and only Lata Mangeshkar, the first song on our list is super sweet. In the track, we get to see the actress as a teacher who's educating her students via riddles. Fun!

Ae Watan

Up next, we have a song from the movie Raazi which is patriotic as well as apt for Teacher’s Day as it sees Alia Bhatt as a mentor teaching her students music so that they excel in the extra-curricular too.

Masti Ki Paathshala

This melody on the list is from Rang De Basanti which is peppy as well as endearing. The track is extremely special as it narrates 'life' to be biggest 'teacher'. What a thought!

Madamji Go Easy

Rani Mukerji, as a teacher with tourette syndrome overcomes her struggles and turns victories, thus becoming an inspiration to her students in this heartfelt track. Must-see!

Kholo Kholo

With soothing music and inspiring lyrics, this last track on our list from the film Taare Zameen Par highlights students' imagination going all artistic. It also sees a bitter-sweet banter between students and teachers.

That’s it, guys! These are some of the heartwarming Hindi tracks which are apt to celebrate the spirit of learning. Happy Teacher’s Day from team LatestLY!

