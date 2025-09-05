New Delhi, September 5: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 45 exceptional educators and conferred national awards on them at a special event held in the national capital’s Vigyan Bhawan. President Murmu hailed the teachers for transforming the classrooms and preparing the children to become capable and upright citizens of tomorrow.

Addressing the gathering, the President spoke about the importance of education in our lives and laid special emphasis on investing in girls’ education, stating that this would be an invaluable investment in the building of our family, society and nation. Teachers’ Day 2025, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Teachers, Pays Tribute to Former Indian President.

President Droupadi Murmu Confers National Teachers Awards on Teachers' Day

President Droupadi Murmu conferred National Awards on teachers from across the country at a function held in New Delhi on Teachers’ Day. The President said that building the character of students is the primary duty of a teacher. She urged teachers to pay special attention to all… pic.twitter.com/eZpFVUeUYg — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2025

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers’ Awards 2025 in New Delhi, lauding educators as pillars of dignity, character & progress. She emphasized girls’ education, NEP 2020, & teachers’ role in making India a Global Knowledge Superpower. Find clean… pic.twitter.com/MeVPmt63EE — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) September 5, 2025

Notably, the awardee teachers, including 24 male and 21 female teachers from schools in metros, towns, and far-flung villages, were chosen through a rigorous three-stage selection process for their innovation and impact on student learning. President Droupadi Murmu said that education is essential for a person's dignity and security, much like food, clothing and shelter.

“Education makes a person capable. Children from the poorest backgrounds can touch the skies of progress with the power of education. Affectionate and devoted teachers play the most important role in giving strength to the flight of children. The biggest reward for teachers is that their students remember them throughout their lives and make commendable contributions to the family, society and country,” she said. National Teachers’ Awards 2025: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Awardee Teachers, Calls Educators a ‘Powerful Force in Nation-Building’ (Watch Video).

The President said that building the character of students is the primary duty of a teacher. Recalling her own time as a teacher, she described it as one of the most meaningful periods of her life and said that sensible teachers work to instil a sense of dignity and security in children.

"Sensitive, responsible and dedicated students who follow moral conduct are better than those students who are only interested in competition, bookish knowledge and selfishness. A good teacher has both emotions and intellect,” she remarked.

The President made a special thrust on the education of girls, terming it a matter of utmost importance. “By investing in girls’ education, we make an invaluable investment in the building of our family, society and nation. She stated that providing the best possible education to girls is the most effective way to promote women-led development,” she said.

The President further said, “Smart blackboards, smart classrooms and other modern facilities have their own importance. But the most important thing is smart teachers. Smart teachers are the teachers who understand the needs of their students' development. Smart teachers make the process of study interesting and effective with affection and sensitivity. Such teachers make students capable of fulfilling the needs of society and the nation.”

Speaking on the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP), she said that it aims to make India a Global Knowledge Superpower. “For this, our teachers must be recognised as the best teachers in the world. Our institutions and teachers have to contribute actively in all three areas of education -- school education, higher education and skill education,” she said.

