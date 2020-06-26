Nepotism in Bollywood is nothing new and has been there in the industry since ages. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has opened can of worms and once again the nepotism debate has gained momentum. From trending justice for Sushant to also writing scathing post against Bollywood biggies and starkids, the internet has been quite vocal about the industry being run by a few elites. Well, joining the bandwagon and speaking up on nepotism this time is none other than Teri Mitti fame lyricist, Manoj Muntashir. The talented celebrity took to his Twitter and slammed the so-called camp culture in Bollywood by sharing a video. Filmfare Awards 2020: Kesari Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Upset After Losing to Gully Boy, Vows Not to Attend Any Awards Show (View Tweet).

In the shared clip, we can see a little village boy dancing to Govinda's songs. Along with the video, the lyricist also mentioned how such talents are not found in nepotism showrooms and can only be spotted in 'mitti ke ghar'. Not just this, as further he also urged fans to find this young boy as he is all ready to train him with all facilities just like a rich kid. Manoj Bajpayee on Nepotism Row: 'As An Industry We Celebrate Mediocrity'.

Check Out Manoj Muntashir's Tweet Below:

पता लगाइए ये छोटे साहब कहाँ से हैं. मैं वादा करता हूँ कि इनको बढ़िया से बढ़िया ट्रेनिंग दिलाऊँगा, उन तमाम सुविधाओं के साथ जो अमीरों के बच्चों को मिलती हैं. इनका भविष्य मेरी ज़िम्मेदारी, और इनको ढूँढ निकालना, आपकी. लग जाइए काम पर. https://t.co/eRqneFjnRw — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) June 26, 2020

Well, this is not the first time, Manoj has been vocal and spoke his mind. As earlier in February, he created a storm on the internet by boycotting awards show after 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari had lost to 'Apna Time Aega' from Gully Boy at Filmfare.

“Dear Awards... Even if I try all my life.. I won’t be able to write a better line than.. ‘Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai’. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final goodbye. I officially announce- I won’t attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida,” his tweet read. Muntashir had received tremendous support from fans on Twitter after his post. Stay tuned!

