Filmfare Awards 2020: Kesari Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Upset After Losing to Gully Boy, Vows Not to Attend Any Awards Show (View Tweet)

Manoj Muntashir Upset after he loses Filmfare award to Divine and Ankur Tewari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Filmfare awards this year are extra special. Reason? Well, they aren't taking place in Aamchi Mumbai and are in fact being held at Guwahati, Assam. The decision to host the ceremony outside the state was probably to boost the tourism in Assam and we think it was a brilliant move. Bollywood brigade namely Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and others have already reached the venue and the ceremony has started with a bang. And while the night seems to be in the favour of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Kesari lyricist, Manoj Muntashir is visibly upset with one of the verdict. Filmfare Awards 2020 Best Dressed: Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Others who Impressed Us with their Fashion Picks (View Pics).

Manoj Muntashir was nominated in the Best Lyrics category for 'Teri Mitti' song from Akshay Kumar's Kesari. However, he lost the trophy to Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy. An upset Muntashir later tweeted his reaction to all his followers and announced his decision of bidding goodbye to all the awards show in future. Filmfare Awards 2020: Akshay Kumar Rehearses to Houseful 4's Bala Song and His Energy is Unbelievable (Watch Video).

Check out His Reaction

"You failed to honour the words which made millions of Indians cry," were the exact words used by him and they were later followed by his decision of not attending any awards show till his last breath. We are nobody to judge anyone here and won't comment if his decision was right or wrong in any way.

His Earlier Tweet

Get ready fast and see me at the airport. Tried reaching @azeem2112 as I had a feeling he won't show up last minute, he didn't pick the call. Wake up Sid. https://t.co/CLRn59qnpG — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) February 15, 2020

It's saddening to see that he was super excited to arrive in Assam and witness the awards ceremony earlier. His excitement, however, was short-lived.