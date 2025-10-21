Thamma, the much-anticipated horror comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, finally hit the big screens. The movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The movie has generated huge hype due to its franchise's legacy and star power. The supernatural film follows the unusual romance between Alok (Ayushmann), a journalist, and Tadaka (Rashmika), a vampire. Unfortunately, Thamma, which was released in the theatres on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali, has fallen prey to piracy. ‘Thamma’ X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror-Comedy Film Receives Thumbs Up From Audiences, Who Praise Its ‘Explosive Action, Raw Emotions and Twists’.

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Ayuhmann Khurrana's Thamma has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie or show has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every movie/web series falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Leaked Online: Film Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Rishab Shetty’s Prequel Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thamma’:

About ‘Thamma’

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sathyraj and Faisal Malik ik pivotal roles. Varun Dhawan also makes a special appearance in the film as Bhediya, which is from the same universe. The movie is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).