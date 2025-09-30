Maddock Films is back with a chart-ready treat! "Tum Mere Na Huye", featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in their first on-screen pairing, combines peppy rhythms and choreography, along with infectious energy to create a track fans can’t stop dancing to. ‘Thamma’ Song ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana Set the Screen Ablaze in the First Track (Watch Video).

With this release, Maddock continues its tradition of blending catchy music with great story, while raising the bar further through its newly launched music label, Mad For Mussic. Leading the Thamma album, "Tum Mere Na Huye" promises to deliver the same signature mix of memorable music and strong storytelling that audiences have come to expect from Maddock Films.

Watch the Song here:

With the anthem that fans can’t stop grooving to, "Tum Mere Na Huye" raises expectations for the rest of the Thamma album. 'Thamma': Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Electrify Hyderabad As They Launch Telugu Trailer and First Song (Watch Videos).

This Diwali, audiences can expect more than fireworks - because Thamma promises a celebration dipped in blood. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is slated for a grand release on October 21.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)