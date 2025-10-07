After the Thamma trailer stormed to No 1 on YouTube and "Tum Mere Na Huye Na Sahi" became the top trending song, "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka", now featuring Nora Fatehi at her dazzling best, promises to set screens ablaze. 'Thamma': Trailer and 'Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi' Song Top Rankings and Charts on YouTube.

The second track from Maddock Films’ highly anticipated horror-comedy Thamma – "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka" – has finally arrived. Nora Fatehi, celebrated for her standout performance in Kamariya from Stree, returns with her electrifying presence and effortless dance skills. For the first time ever, the OG "Kamariya" girl returns to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe in a full-circle moment filled with rhythm, emotion, and that signature Nora charm audiences can’t get enough of.

With its retro vibe, the song blends classic Bollywood charm with a modern pulse, featuring vibrant choreography by Vijay Ganguly. Presented by T-Series, the song’s infectious beats and striking visual style make "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka" instantly stand out as a highlight of the film’s album. The track is voiced by the versatile Rashmeet Kaur, whose dynamic vocals infuse the song with energy and life.

Nora Fatehi infuses the number with her signature charisma, turning every frame into a visual spectacle. Sharing her excitement, Global Star Nora Fatehi said, “Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka was an absolute thrill to perform. Feeling every beat and knowing the audience would want to groove along made it so exciting. This song is completely explosive and continues the era of high-energy performances and iconic Bollywood glamour — the same spirit the audience has always loved seeing from me. The choreography is powerful, the hook step is catchy, and every moment on set felt like moving to the heartbeat of the music itself.”

Watch the Song Here:

Exploring the different layers of the melody was truly exciting, and she hopes audiences feel the same thrill when they listen. The music is composed by the acclaimed duo Sachin-Jigar, renowned for crafting songs that are at once contemporary and timeless. Their signature blend of rhythm, melody, and texture shines through in "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka". Speaking about the track, they said, “We wanted this song to feel alive in every sense - the beat, the music, the way it moves with the performer. It’s about creating a track that energises while retaining soul. Working with Rashmeet’s vocals and Nora’s performance brought that vision to life in a way that’s both stylish and expressive.” ‘We Were Only Massively Surprised’: Rashmika Mandanna Shares the Story Behind Shooting ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’ Song From Her Upcoming Film ‘Thamma’.

The lyrics, penned by the legendary Amitabh Bhattacharya, perfectly capture both the playful energy and the emotional nuances of the song, adding depth to its melody and guiding its narrative through rhythm and wordplay.

Set to release this Diwali, Thamma promises to blend romance, humour, drama, and supernatural suspense in a story of two star-crossed souls who fight for love against all odds. The trailer for the film has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience, and the film is poised to be an extraordinary cinematic experience, expanding the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Set to get audiences on their feet, "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka", presented by T-Series, blends infectious beats, precise choreography, and Nora’s magnetic presence, delivering a vibrant and unforgettable dance experience that captures the magic, madness, and mystery of Thamma.

The song is out now on all streaming platforms and the T-Series YouTube channel, poised to become a chartbuster this festive season.

