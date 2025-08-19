The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since its announcement. The upcoming movie The Bengal Files: Right to Life is the third film in Agnihotri's Files Trilogy, which also includes The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). After a trailer for the film was released on August 16, a controversy has erupted surrounding its historical accuracy. Amid this, actor Saswata Chatterjee, who is also a part of The Bengal Files, revealed that he was not aware of the film's story title change. Vivek Agnihotri has also reacted to the actor's statements and dismissed the claims. ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer Unveiled in Kolkata on Direct Action Day, Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Explores West Bengal’s Violent Political Past and Alleged Hindu Genocide- WATCH.

Saswata Chatterjee on ‘The Bengal Files’ Controversy

During an interview with The Wall News, Saswata Chatterjee distanced himself from the ongoing controversy surrounding The Bengal Files. Amid claims that the makers have distorted history, the actor said that he was not aware of the film's story and agreed to be a part of it because he liked the role. He also clarified that he was not informed about the title change. For the unversed, the film was earlier titled Delhi Files.

Agnihotri also cleared that the decision behind the title change was informed to everybody when the posters came and infact everybody loved it. He expressed his admiration for Saswata but said that "In Bengal, the ruling party tells you what to tell."

‘Not a Historian’, Says Saswata Chatterjee

During the interview, Saswara Chatterjee said, "I am just an actor. I liked the character, and I played it. I am not a historian to think about what history says, and the film is distorting history. Its not my job. If those whose job it is feel that Bengal is being belittled, then then can go to the court. There is not point in just making noice." He also added how nowadays actors are not told the entire story and revealed that he was just told about his role, which he found amazing.

Saswata Chatterjee on the Bengal Files’ Title Change

During the interview, Saswata Chatterjee, also shared that the film was being shot as Delhi Files and after the shooting was competed, he came to know that the title has been changed to The Bengal Files. Not just that, the film has also faced multiple FIRs against it for allegedly portraying Bengal in a negative light.

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Saswata Chatterjee’s Comments

During an interview with India Today, The Bengal Files director Vivek Agnhotri said that Saswata Chatterjee is just saying what Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee led Trinamool Congress is asking him to say. He said "People tell what they are told to tell", and also shared that the film's initial title also had "Bengal Chapter" mentioned.

He also added that Chatterjee's character himself reveals a lot about the main story. He said, "Chatterjee is playing a former MLA from Kolkata, and the film is set in Bengal. It was called 'The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter'. Saswata is playing a Bengali person. He is playing the MLA of Murshidabad. The entire film is set in Bengal. All Bengali actors are in the film."

About ‘The Bengal Files’

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri. The movie features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Simratt Kaur in lead roles. The Bengal Files is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

