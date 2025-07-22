Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to reveal that his upcoming project, The Bengal Files will explore an unforgotten dark chapter in history. Taking to Instagram, he posted a few images and wrote, “They turned Bengal’s wisdom into ashes. The land that once lit up Bharat’s soul with Indic renaissance… was silenced by communal hate. The streets of Bengal were drowned in blood. India forgot. But we remembered. And now the world will know. The Bengal Files Releasing Worldwide on 05 September 2025 #TheBengalFiles #RightToLife.” ‘Never Again’ Tour: Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Bengal Files’ to Premiere in USA on July 19 Ahead of September 5 Theatrical Release.

‘The Bengal Files’ Premiere Begins With Powerful Reactions in New Jersey

The makers of The Bengal Files have kicked off a special premiere tour across the United States, featuring 10 grand screenings, which started from July 19 in New Jersey. The film’s first-ever premiere in New Jersey set the tone, with honest and emotional reactions pouring in from moviegoers, reflecting the film’s deep resonance. The filmmaker shared snippets of the audience’s response on Instagram, showcasing how profoundly moved viewers were by the raw and hard-hitting portrayal of “Direct Action Day.” He captioned the post, “Audience reactions after the first-ever screening of the untold story of Hindu Genocide #TheBengalFiles in New Jersey.” ‘Same Sex Marriage Not Urban Elitist Concept’: Vivek Agnihotri Bats for Gay Marriages, Says It Shouldn’t Be Crime in India.

US Premiere Tour of ‘The Bengal Files’

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is set to premiere internationally ahead of its grand release in India. The makers have announced a massive U.S. premiere tour, featuring 10 major screenings across key cities. The tour kicked off on July 19 in New Jersey and continues through Washington DC (July 20), Raleigh (July 25), Atlanta (July 26), Tampa (July 27), Phoenix (August 1), Los Angeles (August 2), San Francisco Bay Area (August 3), Detroit (August 7), Chicago (August 9), and concludes in Houston on August 10. Why Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Renamed His Upcoming Film From ‘The Delhi Files’ to ‘The Bengal Files: Right to Life’: Details Inside.

‘The Bengal Files’ To Release in India

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, the film features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. Part of Agnihotri’s acclaimed Files trilogy—alongside The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files—the film explores another dark and powerful chapter in Indian history. The Bengal Files is slated for its theatrical release in India on September 5, 2025.

