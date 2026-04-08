As Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry prepare for the high-stakes Vidhan Sabha polls on April 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has activated all digital resources to assist millions of eligible voters. With polling scheduled in a single phase for these regions, citizens are urged to verify their details in the electoral roll and locate their designated booths.

To ensure a seamless voting experience, the ECI provides a robust online infrastructure that allows voters to download digital information slips and find their polling stations via mobile apps or dedicated portals. Assembly Elections 2026: Assam, Kerala Head to April 9 Polls, Security Forces Intensify Vigil Across States.

How To Check Your Name in the Voter List for the April 9 Polls

Before heading to the polling station, every citizen must ensure their name is present in the final electoral roll. Even if you possess a physical Voter ID (EPIC) card, you cannot cast your ballot unless your name is on the official list. Voters can check their status by visiting the Voters' Services Portal at voters.eci.gov.in. The portal offers three primary search methods:

Search by EPIC: Enter your unique Voter ID number and your state.

Enter your unique Voter ID number and your state. Search by Details: Input your name, age, gender, and district.

Input your name, age, gender, and district. Search by Mobile: Verify your registration using the mobile number linked to your EPIC profile

Downloading the Voter Information Slip for April 9 Assembly Elections

The Voter Information Slip is a critical document that contains your part number, serial number, and exact polling booth address. While the ECI often distributes physical slips, a digital version can be downloaded for convenience. To download your slip, navigate to the "Search in Electoral Roll" tab on the ECI portal. Once your details are displayed, click on the "Print Voter Information" button. This slip serves as a guide for election day, but must be accompanied by a valid identity proof to enter the booth.

How To Find Your Polling Station

The ECI has rationalised polling stations for the 2026 elections to improve accessibility. You can find your specific booth through the following channels:

Voter Helpline App: Available on Android and iOS, the app allows users to view their polling booth location on a map.

Available on Android and iOS, the app allows users to view their polling booth location on a map. SMS Service: Voters can send an SMS with their EPIC number to 1950 to receive booth details.

Voters can send an SMS with their EPIC number to 1950 to receive booth details. CEO Websites: The Chief Electoral Officers of Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry have published constituency-wise lists of polling stations on their respective official websites. Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: From Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Nemom to Alankode Leelakrishnan in Thrissur, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies.

State/UT Total Seats Polling Date Counting Date Assam 126 April 9 May 4 Kerala 140 April 9 May 4 Puducherry 30 April 9 May 4

Mandatory Documents for Voting on April 9

While the Voter Information Slip helps you locate your booth, it is not a standalone identity proof. If you do not have your physical Voter ID card, the ECI accepts 12 alternative documents, including:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Driving License

MNREGA Job Card

Passbooks with photographs issued by the Bank/Post Office

Polling Day Guidelines

Voting for all 296 seats across Assam (126), Kerala (140), and Puducherry (30) will take place on April 9 between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all employees - including those on daily wages - are entitled to a paid holiday on polling day to exercise their franchise.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (voters.eci.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).