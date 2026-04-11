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The Election Commission of India has released the final electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh, completing a months-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise aimed at ensuring accurate and updated voter records ahead of upcoming elections.

According to official data, the total electorate now stands at over 13.39 crore voters. The revision, conducted between October 2025 and April 2026, covered all districts and assembly constituencies across the state. Notably, the updated roll shows a net increase of more than 84 lakh voters compared to the draft list published earlier this year. Uttar Pradesh SIR: Final Electoral Rolls Released After SIR, EC Announces 84 Lakh New Voters Added in Major Revision Exercise.

The voter distribution reflects that male voters account for around 54 percent, while female voters make up over 45 percent. Additionally, more than 4,000 voters have been registered under the third gender category. Authorities also focused on removing duplicate and ineligible entries while enrolling new eligible voters to maintain the integrity of the electoral database.

How To Check Your Name On The Voter List

Voters can easily verify their details online through the official portal of the Election Commission. By visiting voters.eci.gov.in and selecting the “Search in Electoral Roll” option, users can check their status using their EPIC (Voter ID) number or personal details such as name, date of birth, and district. Assembly Elections 2026: How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? Know Everything Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

What To Do If Your Details Are Missing Or Incorrect

If your name is not listed, you can apply for inclusion using Form 6. For corrections in existing details, prescribed forms are available on the same portal. All applications undergo field verification before approval.

Officials have urged all eligible voters in Uttar Pradesh to check their details promptly to avoid last-minute issues during the election process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).