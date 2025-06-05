Actor R. Madhavan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede that occurred outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed at least 11 lives and left over 50 people injured. The incident took place when an overwhelming number of fans gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic win in the IPL 2025. Taking to Instagram Stories, Madhavan reposted RCB’s official statement, which read, “RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.” R Madhavan Breaks Silence on Allegations of Talking to Young Girls on Instagram, Says ‘ I Have to Pussyfoot Every Time…’ (Watch Video)

R. Madhavan Instagram Story - See Post

The actor captioned the post with a heartfelt message: “This is so heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Please be responsible and safe and do not respond to rumours without checking with the authorities.” The unfortunate incident occurred on June 4 as a massive crowd turned up near the stadium to greet the RCB team, who had just secured their first-ever IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings in the final. The victory was a landmark moment, breaking an 18-year drought for the team. In the wake of the tragedy, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Death Case: R Madhavan Demands Punishments for ‘Low Life Beasts’ Behind the Heinous Crime at RG Kar Hospital.

On the work front, R. Madhavan was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Kesari. It is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, focusing on the real-life case led by C. Sankaran Nair after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

