Television actor Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave aka Vibhu Raghave, known for his roles in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Savdhaan India, Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year and Rhythm, died in Mumbai on Monday (June 2) after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine colon cancer. Actor Karan Veer Mehra, Kaveri Priyam and Addite Malik confirmed the heartbreaking news through emotional posts on social media. Vibhu Raghave had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital since being diagnosed with the disease in 2022. His funeral ceremony, along with an antim darshan, was held in Jogeshwari today (June 3) afternoon, and several celebs, including Nakuul Mehta, Urvashi Dholakia, Anjali Anand, among others, arrived to pay their final respects. Vibhu Raghave, TV Actor Best Known for ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, Dies After Battling Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Colon Cancer.

Celebs Attend Last Rites of Vibhu Raghave in Mumbai

Vibhu Raghave's industry colleagues, including friends, arrived at the crematorium in Mumbai to pay their final respects to the actor. In videos shared by paparazzi handles on Instagram, actors Urvashi Dholakia, Nakul Mehta, Anjali Anand, among others, were seen arriving at the venue to pay their tributes. All dressed in white, their expressions reflected the deep bond they shared with the late actor.

Nakul Mehta, Urvashi Dholakia and Other Celebs Pay Their Final Respects to Vibhu Raghave

The funeral was also attended by Karan Veer Mehra, Simple Kaul, Aneri Vajani, and Rohit Khandelwal. In another heartbreaking video shared on Instagram, Vibhu's mother, Anupama Raghav, could be seen breaking down as she arrived for the funeral. There are no words to describe the pain a parent feels when faced with the unimaginable loss of their child. Rajesh, Veteran Tamil Actor, Dies at 75 in Chennai Due to Health Complications.

Vibhu Raghave’s Mother Breaks Down As She Arrives for His Funeral

Hindi TV Industry Mourns the Loss of One of Its Cherished Actors; RIP Vibhu Raghave

Vibhu Raghave is survived by his mother Anupama, sister Garima and brother Aishwarya.

