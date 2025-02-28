Netflix’s latest crime thriller, Dabba Cartel, premiered today, February 28, and has already garnered praise for its gripping narrative and powerful performances. The seven-episode series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Lillete Dubey, Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat. The storyline revolves around five middle-class women whose small dabba (lunchbox) business unexpectedly plunges them into the dangerous world of a high-stakes drug cartel. As the plot unfolds, both the women and their families find themselves entangled in the murky dealings of Viva Life Pharmaceuticals, leading to a thrilling ride of crime, deception and survival. ‘Dabba Cartel’ Review: Shabana Azmi Commands This Thrilling if Uneven Netflix Crime Series With Pulpy Twists.

Critics have weighed in on Dabba Cartel, praising its engaging storytelling and standout performances—especially Shabana Azmi’s. Many have described her portrayal as a ‘masterclass’ in acting. Here’s a look at what the critics are saying:

Watch ‘Dabba Cartel’ Trailer Video Below:

Times of India: “Whenever the focus shifts back to the women and their high-stakes dealings, the show truly shines. Shabana Azmi delivers a masterclass in subtlety—her steely gaze and measured words command attention, even when she has minimal dialogue.”

News18: “With each episode spanning 45 minutes or less, Dabba Cartel makes for an interesting watch. The writers – Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher – deserve credit for not only packing in an eventful narrative but also delving into the personal lives of each of these characters. The screenplay is further elevated by some solid performances by Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar and Anjali Anand. But Jyotika and Nimisha Sajayan, particularly, stand out.”

Firstpost: “The beautiful thing about series is the way the characters evolve and it’s absolutely magical to realise how we have got engrossed in their lives. It is sweet, clever, wicked and, consistently engaging, but in some parts, the series does lack the desired refinement of a fine filmmaker.”

NDTV Movies: “Shabana Azmi pulls her weight without missing a beat. She is ably supported by a wonderful ensemble cast. The writing, too, contributes more than its mite to the show by putting a vigorous fresh spin on the genre.”

MensXP: “Shabana Azmi is the star of the show. She owns the screen like no other and I would love to see her in a more authoritative role in season two. She simply rules.”

Dabba Cartel is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

