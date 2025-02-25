Actress Jyotika recently made her Bollywood debut with Rajkummar Rao's biographical film Srikanth in 2024. The South actress will next be seen in the series Dabba Cartel, which revolves around the lives of five middle-class women. She will be seen essaying the role of a housewife in a business tycoon who has sacrificed her career to focus on her family. But did you know that the actress' real life also has a similar story. In a recent interview, Jyotika, who is married to Tamil superstar Suriya, opened up about how she often faces discrimination for being a woman. ‘Dabba Cartel’ Trailer: Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey and Anjali Anand Form ‘Narcos Thane’ in This Thrilling Netflix Crime Series (Watch Video).

Jyotika Opens Up on Casual Sexism

Jyotika, who took a break from acting after getting married to Suriya, candidly spoke about facing discrimination as Suriya's wife and a woman despite being in the industry for such a long time. In an interview with News18, she said, "It seems like an everyday thing. I'm married to a superstar. So, I face it every now and then to date. I see it happening even during interviews."

Jyotika and Suriya

Recalling being a victim of gender-based discrimination on various occasions, the actress said, "If I say that I feel lucky to have married Suriya, people say that he's a really nice guy. If he says that he feels lucky to have married a nice woman, it suddenly becomes something like Suriya is such a nice guy that he thinks about his wife. You face casual sexism even whe it comes to materialistic things. I may buy a car, but someone else is supposed to press the button and check the features out. It's now a part of daily life. There are hundreds of instances that I can point out." ‘Dabba Cartel’ Teaser: When and Where to Watch New Netflix Series Starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika and Sai Tamhankar (Watch Video).

The actress added that it often makes her question her own identity. "Sometimes, it reaches a level where you may have a identity crisis. A woman's search for her identity also nudges one to take a lot of decisions and make choices on their own", she said. Meanwhile, Jyotika's upcoming series Dabba Cartel, helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the Netflix series also stars Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey and Anjali Anand in key roles. Dabba Cartel will premiere on the platform on February 28, 2025.

