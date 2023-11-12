The Tiger trilogy's third installment, Tiger 3, and the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, has been released early in certain international markets, and the initial reactions have surfaced. The majority of responses are positive, praising the action sequences and Maneesh Sharma's direction. However, some reviews describe it as 'tired' and 'routine.' Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's cameos are highlighted as significant moments in the film. Tiger 3: Salman Khan's Reaction to 6 AM Shows of Movie Will Leave You In Stitches!

Tiger 3 is sequel to both Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan plays the rogue RAW agent Tiger, while Katrina Kaif plays Zoya, a former ISI agent who is now married to Tiger. Emraan Hashmi is the main antagonist who has a past grouse with Tiger. Salman's character has a small but prominent appearance in 2023's Pathaan, and in favour, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is also making a cameo during a crucial action scene in Tiger 3.

Check Out the Reactions Below:

'Stylish Making'

#Tiger3 : BLOCKBUSTER 🔒 A seasoned plot which completely relies on the stylish making and helluva performances from the lead cast. Salman couldn’t ask for a better comeback - TIGER IS AT IT AGAIN 🥵🔥 Katrina as Zoya was fire as hell, Emran was also good. Main +ve is the… pic.twitter.com/A3L1UYaPvy — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) November 11, 2023

'Tired'

#TIGER3 - TIRED! Routine Stuff. Gud Initial 30 Mins, SRK Cameo Fun. Thats it. Boring Fights. Just Style & No Substance.☹️ — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 11, 2023

'Ordinary'

#Tiger3 A very ordinary Spy Action Film! Has an interesting and emotional start but quickly becomes routine/predictable with underlying emotions that don’t really work. SRK-Salman sequence, few Action sequences, and a few other moments in the film work well but other than this… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 11, 2023

'Routine Plot'

#Tiger3 Routine plot that goes overboard at times saved by terrific making. Emotions works to an extend. SRK - Salman sequence worth though it gives over the top feels. Ends with a banger from Kabir 🔥 Watch out for Katrina and her perfo👌 Sallu 👏👏 Watchable on the whole — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) November 11, 2023

'Roaring Blockbuster'

#Tiger3 ~ 🐯 ROARING BLOCKBUSTER 🔥 Maneesh Sharma's BOND meets BOURNE is Action packed cracker heavy on emotions & higher stakes. Daddy of all Spy - SALMAN KHAN's Grand comeback 💪Peak villainism of @emraanhashmi 💯 & sizzling Katrina 🔥 Best film of Spy Universe. (4.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/Qb6WO0y01o — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) November 11, 2023

'Disappointing'

#Tiger3Review : Disappointing #SalmanKhan seems lethargic and trying too hard. The aura is missing and the screen presence looks animated#SRK lifts the movie on his entry but the movie drags again after his cameo. Katrina Kaif plays her part#Tiger3 will wrap under 250 cr. pic.twitter.com/Q4gEUr7nI3 — Pratham (@JainnSaab) November 11, 2023

'Pathaan Cameo'

The only Thing which has been presented good is #Pathaan cameo. Mark my words , it is the saving grace of the movie. You will come out theatres by chanting Pathaan! The Way Shah Rukh Khan performed Pathaan in #Tiger3 is exceptional. Tiger3 : ⭐⭐ Pathaan cameo : ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/ZzcGfxoPRJ — Reluctantly Rishav 🇺🇸 (@doctorsahabbb) November 11, 2023

As for Hrithik Roshan, he is reprising his role of Kabir from the 2019 War, that is also now part of YRF Spy Universe. As per reports he would appear in the mid-credit scene of the movie, teasing upcoming War 2, that also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

