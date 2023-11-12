The Tiger trilogy's third installment, Tiger 3, and the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, has been released early in certain international markets, and the initial reactions have surfaced. The majority of responses are positive, praising the action sequences and Maneesh Sharma's direction. However, some reviews describe it as 'tired' and 'routine.' Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's cameos are highlighted as significant moments in the film. Tiger 3: Salman Khan's Reaction to 6 AM Shows of Movie Will Leave You In Stitches!

Tiger 3 is sequel to both Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan plays the rogue RAW agent Tiger, while Katrina Kaif plays Zoya, a former ISI agent who is now married to Tiger. Emraan Hashmi is the main antagonist who has a past grouse with Tiger. Salman's character has a small but prominent appearance in 2023's Pathaan, and in favour, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is also making a cameo during a crucial action scene in Tiger 3.

Check Out the Reactions Below:

'Stylish Making'

'Tired'

'Ordinary'

'Routine Plot'

'Roaring Blockbuster'

'Disappointing'

'Pathaan Cameo'

As for Hrithik Roshan, he is reprising his role of Kabir from the 2019 War, that is also now part of YRF Spy Universe. As per reports he would appear in the mid-credit scene of the movie, teasing upcoming War 2, that also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2023 12:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).