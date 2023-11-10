In the highly anticipated return of the dynamic duo Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to ignite the screens once more. As the film gears up for release, the advance bookings signal a promising start at the box office. Mentioning the early 6 am showtimes, the host amusedly informed Salman Khan, who jovially responded, "6 baje toh thik hai, but saat baje ke baad na flight pakdi jaati hai na films (I can manage to watch the show till 6 am but I can’t catch either a flight or a film after 7 am)." Salman's quip left everyone in stitches, showcasing his wit and humor. Tiger 3 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's Spy Thriller!

Watch Salman Khan's Reaction To 6 AM Shows:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neelikhan (@neelikhan786)

