National crush Triptii Dimri is celebrating her 29th birthday on the sets of an upcoming project as she is currently shooting in Rishikesh. As she celebrates her birthday amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Rishikesh, Triptii took a moment to reflect on her journey in the film industry. Animal Actress Triptii Dimri Sparks Dating Rumours with Businessman Sam Merchant After Their Pics Together Go Viral!.

The actress, who gained massive fandom with her performance in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, said: "I couldn't ask for a more fulfilling birthday than spending it amidst the enchanting beauty of Rishikesh, doing what I love most. Every moment on set is a gift, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to celebrate my special day immersed in my passion for acting." Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Triptii Dimri Joins Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee's Horror-Comedy.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Vicky Vidya ka Wo Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Vicky Kaushal and Amy Vik, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

