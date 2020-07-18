It was on this day in 2012 that Rajesh Khanna breathed his last. According to sources, he succumbed to cancer after a prolonged battle and his death was a rather sad chapter in the history of Bollywood. The veteran actor was known as the first superstar of Indian cinema and his legacy stands unmatched till date. His elder daughter and actress, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account earlier to share a throwback picture of her late father and remember him on his death anniversary. Rajesh Khanna Dialogues: Remembering Kaka on His Death Anniversary Through His Memorable Dialogues.

"जिंदगी के सफर में , गुज़र जाते है जो मुकाम , फिर नही आते वो फिर नही आते!" she captioned while sharing a black and white picture of her late father and mother, Dimple Kapadia. These beautiful words belong to Rajesh Khanna's song from Aap Ki Kasam and sound so relatable. Twinkle always shared a great bond with her father and she continues to share priceless memories with him on her social media accounts. Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary Special: Songs Of the First Superstar of Indian Cinema That You Can Listen To On Loop (Watch Videos).

“He was the one who gave me my first sip of alcohol, Scotch on the rocks in a glass too heavy for my hand," Twinkle once said while recalling some of her fond memories with her father. The actress recent Instagram post on Father's Day read, "Father’s Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December. He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me.”

Someone once rightly said a father's love knows no bounds.

