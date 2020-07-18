Babumoshai... Zindagi Badi Honi Chahiye, Lambi Nahin... is one Rajesh Khanna dialogue that will forever remain etched in our minds. His dialogue from the movie Anand is as good as an emotion if you were to go into retrospect. Khanna was the winner of the 1995 All India Talent Contest and debuted in 1966 with Aakhri Khat, a film that not only struck gold in India but also was the country's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 40th Oscar awards. And there was no turning back for Khanna after that. He has a record of 15 consecutive hit films to his credits in a period of only 2 years, a feat that no one in Bollywood has achieved yet. When Rajesh Khanna Bought Rajendra Kumar's Sea-Facing Bungalow Ashirwad and Maybe His Fortune Too.

Rajesh Khanna, who had been suffering from a prolonged illness, breathed his last on July 18, 2020 at his Carter road residence. His funeral procession saw countless fans mourn his loss and travel by the actor's side on his final journey. In fact, Rajesh was even posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. And on the eve of his 8th death anniversary, here are some unforgettable melodies that Rajesh Khanna immortalised. Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Revisiting 5 Iconic Films Of India's First Superstar!.

Zindagi Ek Safar

Topping our list of fave Rajesh Khanna chartbusters is "Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana". After all, we feel it summed his 'Suhana Safar' in the film industry. Every line of every stanza in the song defines life to the T and narrates how one should lead a life without bothering about the rest of the world, not to mention gives us a glimpse of Bombay in the olden days, Marine Drive, open, empty and clean beaches and 'no traffic' roads of the city of dreams. We also get to see Rajesh and Hema drive on a bullet with Bajaj Chetaks and Ambassador cars in the BG. A true visual treat

Mere Sapnon Ki Rani

Rajesh Khanna chased a train in his jeep from a road running parallel to the tracks. That was the love he had for his leading lady Sharmila Tagore in the film. "Mere Sapnon Ki Rani" is a light-hearted peppy Kishore Kumar number where there is an abundance of romance and is a peppy number too. We're sure every guy has sung this track once in his life while on the lookout for his 'Sapnon Ki Rani'.

Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai

Every man and woman jilted and left heartbroken by their other half, must have crooned this song at least once in their drunken stupor. "Rehne do chodo bhi jaane do yaar... hum naa karenge pyaar", echoes the sentiment of every broken heart before it goes right down the rabbit hole and falls in love again. And Rajesh plays the drunken and in-love man to the tee, at least he makes a very beautiful spectacle of being drunk than most of us.

Yeh Shaam Mastani

"Yeh Shaam Mastani" is a soothing romantic ballad and just like the ladies in the song blush furiously looking at Khanna, so do we. As beautiful is the song, so is its picturisation, not to mention the chemistry that Rajesh and Asha Parekh ooze in the song.

Hum Dono Do Premi

"Hum Dono Do Premi Duniya Chod Chale" is a passionate song between Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman, dare to dream and elope, leaving everything behind. The song echoes the emotions of every teenager in love at some point.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

It can be called the rain song of Rajesh and Zeenat's generation on the lines of the 20s' "Tip Tip Barsa Paani". Nothing like rain romance to spend some loved up time with your better half... right? And its safe to say that the song, was way forward for its time, given the sexy moves!

Roop Tera Mastana

Another Rajesh Khanna song that was way ahead of its time in terms of sex appeal. "Roop Tera Mastana" is full of intense chemistry shared by Khanna and Sharmila Tagore with nature in its romantic elements. And the video, too hot to handle. While it is unfortunate that the song was once played in the backdrop of a condom ad and most teenagers remember the song only because of it, we recommend you to see the original video here. The song surely wants to make you shed your inhibitions.

Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

A classic that has been remade many times, "Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna" is yet another timeless love ballad. With equal romance and obsession to it, the track is a hit even now with the masses. And despite having a few covers and remakes, the original remains the audience favourites.

Kahi Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye

We cannot help but slip into Anand mode whenever we hear this song. It's a song that Khanna's character Anand, who is suffering from a fatal form of a stomach tumour, sings when he wants to find some hope for himself. Nevertheless, a peaceful song to soothe your soul.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

A peppy number that is in fad even today. A perfect Holi-number that is as popular as Amitabh Bachchan's "Rang Barse", Rajesh and Mumtaz were seen dancing their hearts out and so do we, on every Holi.

Gulabi Aankhein:

"Gulabi Aankhein" is another timeless classic that has seen many remakes, but the original one remains our favourite. Drunk in love? Totally! You are sorely missed Rajesh Khanna!

