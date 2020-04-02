Twitterati Hail Shah Rukh Khan For His Carefully Organised Charity Towards COVID-19 Relief, #SRKDonatesForCOVID Trends On Top

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted that his various ventures like Red Chillies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders, Meer Foundation will be working towards various relief methods for combat COVID-19 pandemic. With this, he silences the critics who were calling him out for not donating to charities when other stars like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif were doing so. With his statement, the actor proved that not only he belongs to the 'Dilwale' category but also used brains to carefully organise various charities - from donating to PM-Cares to food drives for the needy.

Soon after the actor's tweet was posted on the site, #SRKDonatesForCOVID started trending on Twitter. At the time of writing this, the hashtag was the number 1 trending topic on India Twitter. Fans are lauding how the actor went all out with the charity. His meticulous planning is also being hailed.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

Check Out Some Of The Tweets Here:

Always inspirational. Always leading the way with the best of intentions. #SRKDonatesForCovid https://t.co/kn7C2DM7IY — Bilal Siddiqi (@BilalS158) April 2, 2020

And more...

Adopted 12 villages in 2012 Donated 25cr in 2014 Donated 15cr to pulwama martyrs family Donated 1cr ( CHennai floods) Now 50cr+( corona crisis )@iamsrk 💥💥🙏#SRKDonatesForCovid pic.twitter.com/DmQw0zaOnj — Hunter Singh (@HUNTER__SINGH) April 2, 2020

Some Unverified Numbers Are Also Doing The Rounds:

1 PPE KIT costs 2500rs. SRK has pledged to donate 50000 pieces amounting to 12.5Cr Baaki sab alag 🙏🙏 SRK bhai, aap great ho. cred:@IamSRKxFanboyy#SRKDonatesForCovid pic.twitter.com/NVqy31gUR9 — Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) April 2, 2020

This Was Huge

From Donating PM Cares Fund to Maharashtra CM's Relied Fund. Providing 50,000 PPE to Health Workers to basic needs of Acid Attack Victims of many states. Giving food to 5500 families of Mumbai to 2500 Daily Wage Labourers of Delhi.@iamsrk makes it huge!#SRKDonatesForCovid — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) April 2, 2020

"Proper Donation"

This is called donation. A proper donation A well programmed donation Hats off to KHAN SAAB 🚩@iamsrk ❤️❤️#SRKDonatesForCovid pic.twitter.com/sdhHQSKyyG — ♛『ℍ𝔸ℕ𝕀𝔽 𝕃𝔸𝕊𝕂𝔸ℝ』♛ (@hanif_laskar_18) April 2, 2020

"At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: The expression of Humanity itself. This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead. This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn't really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There's nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction," Shah Rukh Khan said in his statement.