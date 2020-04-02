Shah Rukh Khan Announces a Series of Initiatives for COVID-19 Relief - From Donations to PM-Cares to Food Drives for the Needy

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Shah Rukh Khan haters can take a backseat, because the man has finally spoken. The actor's name was being dragged online asking him about his contribution to COVID-19 relief funds in India. Akshay Kumar had announced a donation of Rs 25 crore, Katrina Kaif had contributed Rs 1 crore amongst many others. Shah Rukh took to his Twitter to reveal that the various companies and ventures that he owns will contribute to various relief measures. The help is very carefully planned. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK Trends on Twitter After Old Fake Video Claiming Shah Rukh Khan Donated Money to Pakistan Goes Viral.

Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL team that SRK owns, will contribute to PM-Cares Fund. Red Chilli's Entertainment will donate to Maharashtra CM's relief fund. Meer Foundation will work towards providing food to the needy and daily essentials to daily wage labourers across Delhi.

Twitterati has hailed how meticulously planned this charity by Shah Rukh Khan. The number of initiatives that the actor has covered is spectacular. COVID-19 Outbreak: Shah Rukh Khan Records a Special Message for Dubai Residents, Requests Them to Stay Indoors and Follow Social-Distancing (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Whilst we stay safe at home,many r working for our safety & fending for themselves. Here's our little contribution to ensure their health & well being! Separate but together,we will overcome! @iamsrk @PMOIndia @narendramodi @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/7MI2KT7770 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 2, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan Retweeted The Statement:

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

In his statement, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other States and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities - Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward"

Shah Rukh lauded the work that the government is doing across the country and encouraged people to help each other in the time of this crisis. He added that as a nation it is our duty to give it all we have got.