After some sparkling examples like Raazi and Mission Majnu, Bollywood has another interesting project in the spy thriller genre. As per a recent scoop from Rahul Raut, prominent journalist from PeepingMoon, Junglee Pictures is planning a film called Ulajh in the genre that has reportedly roped in actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead. National Award winning director Sudhanshu Saria is making Ulajh that is to be produced on a big budget and is to be shot on international locations. The film will be scripted by Parveez Sheikh of Queen fame. Ulajh: National Award-Winning Director Sudhanshu Saria to Helm Upcoming Espionage Thriller.

Ulajh will reportedly centre on a female protagonist who comes from a well-known family of patriots and how, during her first overseas assignment, she becomes entangled in a perilous conspiracy. Two years ago, the director of this movie was announced. In an interview to ANI, Sudhanshu Saria (of Loev fame) had said, "In a time of perfection and superheroes, it's wonderful to have a script that dares to look at themes of failure and redemption in a relevant and gripping way. Parveez has written an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a phenomenal female protagonist, and I can't wait to bring it to life for audiences worldwide."

EXCLUSIVE!! @gulshandevaiah joins #JanhviKapoor and @roshanmathew22 in Junglee Pictures' high-octane espionage thriller #Ulajh... The Sudhanshu Saria directorial goes on floors at the end of May 2023! @JungleePictureshttps://t.co/QkmweLY3yT — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) April 3, 2023

While Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew were reportedly on board the project for the past couple of months, Gulshan is the latest entrant in the cast. Gulshan had earlier worked with Junglee Pictures for Badhaai Do. Roshan Mathew, who is a popular Malayalam actor, had worked in two Bollywood films Choked and Darlings, and he got acclaim for his performances. Darlings: Branding Gone Wrong? Viral Post Points Out 'Pricey' Mistake in Alia Bhatt's Film.

As for Janhvi, Ulajh is another interesting project in her pile, apart from Bawaal (with Varun Dhawan), Mr & Mrs Mahi (with Rajkummar Rao) and NTR 30 (with Jr NTR).

