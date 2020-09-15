The cinemas in India, single screen and multiplex, have been shut since mid-March due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. While malls, local transport, gyms, and many offices have resumed operations, cinemas continue to remain shut. Despite several please from theatre owners and the film industry, there seems to be no ray of hope for the cinemas. Now, a producer's guild and film industry folks have launched a campaign hashtagged #UnlockCinemaSaveJobs to urge the government to reopen the businesses across the country. Hyderabad's Prasad IMAX Theatre Employee Dies By Suicide, As Cinema Halls Continue to Remain Closed To COVID-19.

As per a report by The Quint, at least, 100 single-screen theatres in India will have to permanently shut following the revenue loss amid COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from Producers Guild along with Multiplex Association reads, "At the rate of a monthly loss of Rs 1500 crore, the cinema exhibition industry would have lost up to Rs 9000 crores in the six months of the lockdown."

The statement urged that airlines, railways, retails, restaurants, gyms, have been restarted as part of the unlock. "Cinemas are equipped with better facilities for crowd management in stringent hygienic environments while maintaining applicable social distancing norms," the statement further read. Tamil Film Producers Put Forth Conditions to Theatre Owners on Releasing New Movies When Multiplexes Re-Open.

The campaign garnered support from a host of Bollywood celebs. Nimrat Kaur, Anurag Kashyap, Himansh Kohli, Onir have tweeted. Studios like Dharma Productions, RSVP have also extended support.

Nimrat Kaur

Dreams come to life at movies on the big screen. There are millions behind the screen who make that happen. Jobs are at stake. Can’t wait for cinemas to reopen! #UnlockCinemaSaveJobs pic.twitter.com/kuCwHM18qa — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 15, 2020

Dharma Productions

The grandeur of experiencing a story on a large screen is unmatched. Not to forget, thousands of jobs are at stake. #UnlockCinemaSaveJobs pic.twitter.com/PhZ00QfWRL — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) September 15, 2020

RSVP Movies

Raj Kumar Gupta

Anurag Kashyap

Dreams come to life at movies on the big screen. There are millions behind the screen who make that happen. Jobs are at stake. Can’t wait for cinemas to reopen! #UnlockCinemaSaveJobs pic.twitter.com/Ql856nQxnf — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 15, 2020

Himansh Kohli

Joy of watching stories unfold on the big screen. The clapping, laughing and tears. Can’t wait to have you back at the movies!#UnlockCinemaSaveJobs@_PVRCinemas pic.twitter.com/AOBIcX3o6u — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) September 15, 2020

Anubhav Sinha

Onir

In the recent past, studios were forced to release movies online skipping theatrical route. Dharma's Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was one of such movies. Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara were some other titles that streamed on OTT platforms directly.

Across several countries, including the worst-hit US, many theatres have resume operations. Christopher Nolan's film Tenet has reignited the box office already earning over $200 million globally.

